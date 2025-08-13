U.S. Softens Human Rights Critique on India and Pakistan Amid Strategic Partnerships

The U.S. government has issued a truncated version of its annual human rights report, highlighting concerns over India and Pakistan while noticeably softening its stance on these key allies. The report noted that India took "minimal credible steps" to address human rights abuses, while Pakistan "rarely" addressed similar issues.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its handling of minorities, citing an increase in hate speeches and discriminatory legislation. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to face criticism for its treatment of minorities and its alleged use of excessive force against protesters.

Washington remains at an impasse with New Delhi regarding trade agreements, while recent alignments have emerged with Pakistan. Despite the analysis, the report's tone signifies a deliberate easing of criticism, reflecting strategic interests in a complex geopolitical landscape.