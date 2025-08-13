Left Menu

U.S. Softens Human Rights Critique on India and Pakistan Amid Strategic Partnerships

The U.S. government released a curtailed human rights report, noting minimal actions by India and rare steps by Pakistan to address abuses. The report highlights Amnesty International's and Human Rights Watch's concerns about India under Narendra Modi's leadership and Pakistan's treatment of minorities, amid tense geopolitical relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 03:06 IST
U.S. Softens Human Rights Critique on India and Pakistan Amid Strategic Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has issued a truncated version of its annual human rights report, highlighting concerns over India and Pakistan while noticeably softening its stance on these key allies. The report noted that India took "minimal credible steps" to address human rights abuses, while Pakistan "rarely" addressed similar issues.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its handling of minorities, citing an increase in hate speeches and discriminatory legislation. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to face criticism for its treatment of minorities and its alleged use of excessive force against protesters.

Washington remains at an impasse with New Delhi regarding trade agreements, while recent alignments have emerged with Pakistan. Despite the analysis, the report's tone signifies a deliberate easing of criticism, reflecting strategic interests in a complex geopolitical landscape.

