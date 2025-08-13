Controversial Ban on Meat Sale Sparks Outrage in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has criticized the decision by certain civic bodies to close slaughterhouses and restrict meat sales on August 15. According to Pawar, imposing such a ban during national holidays like Independence Day is inappropriate due to the cultural diversity of Maharashtra's population.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation announced closures to coincide with Gokul Ashtami and Paryushan Parva, religious occasions for Hindu and Jain communities, respectively. These measures, they argued, were to honor faith-related sensibilities. However, Pawar cited the acceptance of mixed dietary preferences across Maharashtra as a reason against such widespread bans.

The move has sparked controversy, with political leaders like Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and NCP's Jitendra Awhad openly opposing the restrictions. They believe the focus should instead be on civic issues like infrastructure, rather than dietary choices during Independence Day celebrations.