Mysterious Disappearance of Assam Man: Body Found in Manipur Forest

The body of Dugdha Hazarika, a missing 37-year-old labourer from Assam, was discovered by villagers and police in a forest in Manipur's Churachandpur district, two weeks after he disappeared. Hazarika, employed by Bharat Infra Private Limited for highway construction, was found between Suahzahau and Zabellei villages. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-08-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 08:40 IST
The body of a missing Assam man, Dugdha Hazarika, 37, was discovered after two weeks in Manipur's Churachandpur district. Officials reported the find on Wednesday, marking a grim end to the search for the labourer who vanished earlier this month.

Hazarika, who was employed by Bharat Infra Private Limited as part of a highway construction project, was found in a forested area between the villages of Suahzahau and Zabellei, about 17 km from Singngat police station. Locals who stumbled upon the body alerted the authorities, prompting a search party's deployment.

Currently, the body rests in the Churachandpur district hospital morgue, with an ongoing investigation set to uncover the circumstances leading to his death, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

