Mysterious Disappearance of Assam Man: Body Found in Manipur Forest

The body of a missing Assam man, Dugdha Hazarika, 37, was discovered after two weeks in Manipur's Churachandpur district. Officials reported the find on Wednesday, marking a grim end to the search for the labourer who vanished earlier this month.

Hazarika, who was employed by Bharat Infra Private Limited as part of a highway construction project, was found in a forested area between the villages of Suahzahau and Zabellei, about 17 km from Singngat police station. Locals who stumbled upon the body alerted the authorities, prompting a search party's deployment.

Currently, the body rests in the Churachandpur district hospital morgue, with an ongoing investigation set to uncover the circumstances leading to his death, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)