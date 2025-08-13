New Zealand PM Criticizes Netanyahu Amidst Gaza Crisis
New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon criticizes Israel's Netanyahu over Gaza aid blockages, calling his actions 'unacceptable.' New Zealand debates recognizing Palestine. Protests erupt, while Greens MP Swarbrick faces suspension for criticizing the government’s stance. International allies urge Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has launched a scathing critique of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, characterizing his actions as 'unacceptable' amidst the ongoing Gaza conflict. Luxon expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis unfolding and criticized the displacement and annexation efforts in the region.
Luxon signaled that New Zealand is contemplating recognizing a Palestinian state, aligning with Australia, Canada, the UK, and France's recent declarations at a U.N. conference. He condemned the latest attacks on Gaza City, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.
Tension has escalated in New Zealand's political sphere with protests calling for the recognition of Palestine. Green Party MP Chloe Swarbrick has been suspended for her fierce critique of Parliament's stance, further highlighting the debate. Meanwhile, international calls grow louder for Israel to permit unrestricted aid access to Gaza.
