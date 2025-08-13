Life Sentence in Jhansi: Family Feud Ends in Tragedy

In a landmark verdict, an 80-year-old man and his two sons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Jhansi court on charges of murder and conspiracy. The Additional Sessions Judge, Mohammad Niyaz Ahmad Ansari, found them guilty of killing the man's second wife in 2014.

The family dispute arose over property disputes after Sudama Prasad Yadav gave power of attorney to his second wife, Shiva Devi. This decision ignited resentment among his sons from his first marriage, escalating tensions within the family.

The tragedy unfolded on January 4, 2014, when Shiva Devi was shot outside a temple by her stepsons. Following an investigation and trial, the court imposed a life sentence with a fine due to the heinous nature of the crime.

