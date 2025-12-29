Power Dynamics Shift: PMK Founder Elected Amid Family Feud
In an intense power struggle with his son Anbumani, PMK founder S. Ramadoss has been elected party president. Backed by the majority, Ramadoss takes control, with his daughter assuming significant roles. Anbumani, opposing this change, struggles with diminishing support, labeled a 'betrayer' by party loyalists.
In a striking turn of events, PMK founder S. Ramadoss was elected as the party president amid a dramatic power struggle with his son, Anbumani Ramadoss. The PMK's general council unanimously supported the 86-year-old leader, underlining his stronghold over the party, despite Anbumani's claims of bias.
In a significant reshuffle, Ramadoss' daughter has been elected to key roles, marking a decisive step in the PMK's internal politics. She replaces Anbumani for significant positions, sidelining him further after his expulsion in October. This consolidation of leadership promises a new strategic direction for the party.
Accusations and emotional statements dominated the meeting, with Ramadoss expressing regret over his son's actions and asserting his authority over party decisions. Plans for the 2026 assembly polls are underway, with Ramadoss entrusted to lead the PMK in alliance talks and candidate selection, promising a firm political challenge ahead.
