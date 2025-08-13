Left Menu

Tensions Rise in South China Sea as U.S. Destroyer Confrontation Unfolds

A tense encounter unfolded as China's military drove away a U.S. destroyer near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. This follows accusations against Chinese vessels by the Philippines. The U.S. conducts regular operations in the area to challenge China's navigation claims.

13-08-2025
A fresh confrontation has emerged in the South China Sea as China's military reported that it monitored and expelled a U.S. destroyer operating near the contentious Scarborough Shoal. The incident marks the first known U.S. military movement in the shoal's waters in six years.

This development followed Manila's accusations against Chinese vessels for "dangerous manoeuvres" during a supply mission near the atoll. China's Southern Theatre Command criticized the U.S. for entering the waters without approval, claiming it violated China's sovereignty and threatened regional stability.

The U.S. frequently carries out "freedom of navigation" missions in the South China Sea, contesting China's expansive territorial claims which are not recognized by an international tribunal ruling in 2016. The Scarborough Shoal remains a hotspot in the region, a critical route for global commerce.

