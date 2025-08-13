Left Menu

Indian Economy Navigates Uncertain Tariff Impact

The Indian economy maintains its strong momentum, as suggested by high-frequency indicators. However, Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran advises caution in evaluating the U.S. tariffs' potential impact on growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:32 IST
Indian Economy Navigates Uncertain Tariff Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian economy shows no signs of losing steam, affirmed by various high-frequency indicators, according to Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran. Speaking on Wednesday, Nageswaran emphasized the healthy pace of economic activities.

Despite this resilience, Nageswaran stressed it is premature to fully gauge the repercussions of recent U.S. tariffs on India's economic growth. The cautionary note comes amidst global trade tensions that have stirred uncertainty across markets.

Nageswaran suggests close monitoring of the situation as businesses and policymakers brace for the implications of these international tariff changes.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025