Indian Economy Navigates Uncertain Tariff Impact

The Indian economy shows no signs of losing steam, affirmed by various high-frequency indicators, according to Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran. Speaking on Wednesday, Nageswaran emphasized the healthy pace of economic activities.

Despite this resilience, Nageswaran stressed it is premature to fully gauge the repercussions of recent U.S. tariffs on India's economic growth. The cautionary note comes amidst global trade tensions that have stirred uncertainty across markets.

Nageswaran suggests close monitoring of the situation as businesses and policymakers brace for the implications of these international tariff changes.