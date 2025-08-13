Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar's Bail in Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed a decision to grant bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, who faces charges related to the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. This decision overturns the Delhi High Court's March 4 order.

Sushil Kumar, accused of leading a fatal assault on Dhankar in May 2021 due to an alleged property dispute, has been instructed to surrender within a week.

The violent incident at the Chhatrasal Stadium also left two of Dhankar's friends injured. The postmortem report highlighted cerebral damage suffered by Dhankar from a blunt-force trauma.

