Supreme Court Cancels Sushil Kumar's Bail in Murder Case

The Supreme Court has revoked Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail in the murder case of Sagar Dhankar. Kumar must surrender within a week. The case stems from a 2021 fatal assault on Dhankar over a property dispute. Two friends were also injured, and the postmortem reported cerebral damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 11:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed a decision to grant bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, who faces charges related to the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. This decision overturns the Delhi High Court's March 4 order.

Sushil Kumar, accused of leading a fatal assault on Dhankar in May 2021 due to an alleged property dispute, has been instructed to surrender within a week.

The violent incident at the Chhatrasal Stadium also left two of Dhankar's friends injured. The postmortem report highlighted cerebral damage suffered by Dhankar from a blunt-force trauma.

