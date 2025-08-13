Graffiti Threats Stir Fear and Outrage in Puri: Jagannath Temple Under Scanner

In a shocking development in Puri, Odisha, graffiti threatening the demolition of the revered Jagannath Temple by terrorists was found on a nearby temple wall, sparking widespread concern among devotees and authorities alike.

The alarming messages, scrawled in the Odia language on the wall of Maa Budhi Thakurani's temple in Bali Sahi, included ominous threats and contact numbers, as well as references to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi, residents reported.

Responding to the volatile situation, Puri SP Pinak Mishra affirmed that the police are treating the threat with utmost seriousness. Security has been intensified, CCTVs are being scrutinized, and dedicated teams are actively working to apprehend those responsible. The investigation is underway on a war footing to ascertain the motive behind the threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)