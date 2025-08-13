Vigilant Preparations: Securing Independence at Bakshi Stadium

With Independence Day approaching, Bakshi Stadium in Jammu and Kashmir is under stringent security to ensure smooth celebrations. A full dress rehearsal of the parade took place, overseen by Divisional Commissioner V K Bhiduri, who took the salute during the march past.

Inspector General of Police V K Birdi informed reporters about the multi-layered security plan designed to maintain peace during the event. High-rise spotters have been strategically deployed to keep a vigilant eye.

Post-rehearsal, a cultural program featuring artists and school children emphasized the region's rich diversity, while contingents of police, security forces, and students participated in the parade.

(With inputs from agencies.)