Calls for NIA Probe in Tragic Kothamangalam Case Intensify
The case involved the death of Sona Eldhose, allegedly due to harassment and coercive conversion pressures from her lover Ramees. Although there is a demand for an NIA investigation, the matter remains under a Special Investigation Team. The victim’s family and state leaders are calling for a deeper probe.
- Country:
- India
The tragic death of 23-year-old Sona Eldhose in Kothamangalam has sparked calls for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Union Minister of State George Kurian stated on Wednesday that the investigation hasn't reached a stage meriting NIA involvement.
After visiting the victim's residence, Kurian emphasized that there's a procedural prerequisite for initiating an NIA investigation. The FIR denotes the case as an 'unnatural death,' attributing the cause to harassment by her lover. Additional legal provisions might lead to a more detailed examination later, he added.
The victim's mother, Bindu A K, filed a petition with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming her daughter was coerced into converting religions by her lover Ramees. Allegations of involvement with extremist networks have emerged. State BJP leaders have also echoed demands for an NIA probe, citing potential links to larger networks, as indicated by the suicide note and ongoing probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
