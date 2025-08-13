Left Menu

Calls for NIA Probe in Tragic Kothamangalam Case Intensify

The case involved the death of Sona Eldhose, allegedly due to harassment and coercive conversion pressures from her lover Ramees. Although there is a demand for an NIA investigation, the matter remains under a Special Investigation Team. The victim’s family and state leaders are calling for a deeper probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:33 IST
Calls for NIA Probe in Tragic Kothamangalam Case Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of 23-year-old Sona Eldhose in Kothamangalam has sparked calls for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. Union Minister of State George Kurian stated on Wednesday that the investigation hasn't reached a stage meriting NIA involvement.

After visiting the victim's residence, Kurian emphasized that there's a procedural prerequisite for initiating an NIA investigation. The FIR denotes the case as an 'unnatural death,' attributing the cause to harassment by her lover. Additional legal provisions might lead to a more detailed examination later, he added.

The victim's mother, Bindu A K, filed a petition with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming her daughter was coerced into converting religions by her lover Ramees. Allegations of involvement with extremist networks have emerged. State BJP leaders have also echoed demands for an NIA probe, citing potential links to larger networks, as indicated by the suicide note and ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025