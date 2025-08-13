Left Menu

Foreign-Linked Sabotage Ring Faces Charges in Poland

Polish prosecutors have charged six individuals, including Poles and Belarusians, with crimes such as sabotage, linked to foreign intelligence activities. The charges, connected to a wider probe into foreign-instigated espionage, include arson and other offenses aimed at destabilizing Polish authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish prosecutors have filed charges against six individuals accused of engaging in sabotage commissioned by foreign intelligence services. The accused, a mix of Polish and Belarusian nationals, are alleged to have participated in activities aiming to create public unrest and challenge Polish state authorities.

The investigation, initially triggered by the case of a Ukrainian national jailed for similar offenses, revealed a broader network suspected of being involved in acts of sabotage. Among the alleged offenses are arson attacks in various Polish cities, believed to be orchestrated by external agents.

The defendants face multiple charges beyond sabotage, including involvement in arms and drug trafficking. As the legal proceedings advance, some of the accused have entered guilty pleas, while others continue to assert their innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

