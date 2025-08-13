Left Menu

Tech-Grad's High-Stakes Deceit: The Rs 6.03-Crore Scam

A B.Tech graduate, Krishna Kumar, was apprehended for orchestrating a Rs 6.03-crore online investment scam in Greater Noida. He lured victims via social media with false trading profits. The fraudulent activities involved fake numbers and layered transactions to avoid detection. Police probe continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:04 IST
Tech-Grad's High-Stakes Deceit: The Rs 6.03-Crore Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested Krishna Kumar, a B.Tech graduate from Greater Noida, for running a Rs 6.03-crore online investment scam, sources reported on Wednesday.

Kumar, 29, allegedly deceived individuals through a social media channel, 'Plus500 Global CS', promoting fake stock trading profits. Duped victims invested substantial sums before being ejected from the group.

Authorities uncovered that Kumar used virtual phone lines and layered bank transactions to mask fraudulent activities. He is now in custody, with police employing digital forensics to dismantle the syndicate and retrieve embezzled funds.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025