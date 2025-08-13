Tech-Grad's High-Stakes Deceit: The Rs 6.03-Crore Scam

Delhi Police have arrested Krishna Kumar, a B.Tech graduate from Greater Noida, for running a Rs 6.03-crore online investment scam, sources reported on Wednesday.

Kumar, 29, allegedly deceived individuals through a social media channel, 'Plus500 Global CS', promoting fake stock trading profits. Duped victims invested substantial sums before being ejected from the group.

Authorities uncovered that Kumar used virtual phone lines and layered bank transactions to mask fraudulent activities. He is now in custody, with police employing digital forensics to dismantle the syndicate and retrieve embezzled funds.