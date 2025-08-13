Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Community Action Post-Supreme Court Order
A meeting with all Resident Welfare Associations of Delhi will be held soon to discuss the Supreme Court's order about relocating stray dogs. Led by BJP leader Vijay Goel, the initiative aims to address stray dog issues, demand compensation for victims, and streamline animal birth control regulations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move to address the stray dog issue, a meeting of all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi is slated to take place soon at Talkatora Stadium. The gathering, announced by BJP leader Vijay Goel, aims to chart a path following the Supreme Court's order regarding stray dogs.
The Supreme Court's order from August 11 calls for the permanent relocation of stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets to designated shelters. Goel communicated this new development during an address at Bengali Market in central Delhi, highlighting the need for swift action to make public spaces safer.
Vijay Goel, backed by his supporters and members of RWAs, expressed appreciation for the Supreme Court's decisive action. He called on the central government to enforce the order effectively. Additionally, Goel is advocating for victim compensation and revisions in animal birth control policies, while challenging certain animal rights activists he accused of opposing the order for personal gains.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- RWAs
- stray dogs
- Supreme Court
- BJP
- Vijay Goel
- NR
- community action
- shelters
- safety
ALSO READ
BJD MPs Decry Law and Order Decline in BJP-led Odisha
BJP's Jagdambika Pal Accuses Congress of Disrupting Key Debate on Operation Sindoor
Controversy at Durg Jail: UDF and BJP Delegations Clash Over Nuns' Arrest in Alleged Trafficking Case
Respect democratically elected people, don't make them God: Kharge in apparent jibe on BJP for eulogising PM Modi.
Mamata Banerjee Speaks Out Against Alleged Atrocities on Bengali-Speakers in BJP-ruled States