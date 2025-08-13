Left Menu

Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Community Action Post-Supreme Court Order

A meeting with all Resident Welfare Associations of Delhi will be held soon to discuss the Supreme Court's order about relocating stray dogs. Led by BJP leader Vijay Goel, the initiative aims to address stray dog issues, demand compensation for victims, and streamline animal birth control regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:05 IST
Delhi's Stray Dog Dilemma: Community Action Post-Supreme Court Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to address the stray dog issue, a meeting of all Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Delhi is slated to take place soon at Talkatora Stadium. The gathering, announced by BJP leader Vijay Goel, aims to chart a path following the Supreme Court's order regarding stray dogs.

The Supreme Court's order from August 11 calls for the permanent relocation of stray dogs from Delhi NCR streets to designated shelters. Goel communicated this new development during an address at Bengali Market in central Delhi, highlighting the need for swift action to make public spaces safer.

Vijay Goel, backed by his supporters and members of RWAs, expressed appreciation for the Supreme Court's decisive action. He called on the central government to enforce the order effectively. Additionally, Goel is advocating for victim compensation and revisions in animal birth control policies, while challenging certain animal rights activists he accused of opposing the order for personal gains.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025