Goa Police Nab Fugitive Gold Theft Suspect

Goa Police have arrested Pramod Shinde, wanted for stealing gold bangles worth Rs 4 lakh in Pune. The theft took place on July 28, 2025. After receiving a tip-off, Mapusa police apprehended him and recovered the stolen items. Shinde has been handed over to Pune Police for further investigation.

Goa Police have successfully apprehended a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of gold ornaments valued at Rs 4 lakh from a residence in Pune, Maharashtra, announced an official on Wednesday.

Pramod Shinde, a resident of Kothrud, was accused on July 28, 2025, of stealing two gold bangles from the bedroom of a house he was entrusted to paint. The Pune police swiftly registered a case following the incident.

Since fleeing the scene of the crime, Shinde was believed to be hiding in Mapusa, North Goa. Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta reported that following precise intelligence, a Mapusa police inspector was instructed to conduct a search. The theft suspect was captured on Tuesday, and the pilfered items were recovered. The Pune police have been notified, and Shinde has been handed over for further investigation. The efforts of the Goa police in resolving the case were praised by the complainant.

