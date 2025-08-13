Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants IDBI Bank Branch Temporary Reprieve in Trichy

The Supreme Court directed Thuraiyur municipality in Trichy to de-seal an IDBI bank branch sealed due to unauthorized construction allegations. The bank, serving 20,000 customers, sought time for relocation, which the Court granted until December 31. The sealing order is temporarily suspended, allowing normal bank operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:32 IST
Supreme Court Grants IDBI Bank Branch Temporary Reprieve in Trichy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ordered the Thuraiyur municipality in Trichy district to lift the seal on an IDBI bank branch, allowing it to operate as usual. The premises had been sealed following an order from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court due to alleged unauthorized construction.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the bank, informed Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the branch, with 20,000 customers, has been operating in the location since 2014. She requested a delayed enforcement of the sealing order to allow the bank to relocate.

The Supreme Court granted the bank until December 31 to vacate the premises. The municipality's earlier sealing action, based on the high court's directive, is suspended, ensuring that the bank can continue serving its customers without interruption for the time being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025