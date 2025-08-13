Supreme Court Grants IDBI Bank Branch Temporary Reprieve in Trichy

The Supreme Court has ordered the Thuraiyur municipality in Trichy district to lift the seal on an IDBI bank branch, allowing it to operate as usual. The premises had been sealed following an order from the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court due to alleged unauthorized construction.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the bank, informed Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that the branch, with 20,000 customers, has been operating in the location since 2014. She requested a delayed enforcement of the sealing order to allow the bank to relocate.

The Supreme Court granted the bank until December 31 to vacate the premises. The municipality's earlier sealing action, based on the high court's directive, is suspended, ensuring that the bank can continue serving its customers without interruption for the time being.

(With inputs from agencies.)