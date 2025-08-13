Tensions Flare in Kolkata: Arrest Made Amidst Nabanna Abhiyan Protests

A person has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly attacking a security guard during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march to the West Bengal secretariat. The arrested, identified as Chandan Gupta, was apprehended in Bow Bazar, Kolkata. Police allege he attempted to kill a constable guarding an IPS officer.

The incident occurred on August 9, amid escalating tensions marking the anniversary of a doctor's brutal murder at RG Kar Medical College. Seven FIRs have been lodged against multiple individuals, including BJP legislators, for disrupting security forces and vandalizing property during the march.

Adding to the controversy, the father of the victimized doctor lodged an FIR claiming police mistreated his wife during protests. While the investigation continues, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma stated no footage of the alleged assault has yet been found, but inquiries are ongoing.