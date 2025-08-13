Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Kolkata: Arrest Made Amidst Nabanna Abhiyan Protests

Kolkata Police have arrested Chandan Gupta for allegedly assaulting a guard during the Nabanna Abhiyan march. The protests, which coincided with the anniversary of a doctor's murder, resulted in chaos and multiple FIRs against several individuals, including BJP leaders, for obstructing security personnel and damaging public property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:59 IST
Tensions Flare in Kolkata: Arrest Made Amidst Nabanna Abhiyan Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A person has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly attacking a security guard during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march to the West Bengal secretariat. The arrested, identified as Chandan Gupta, was apprehended in Bow Bazar, Kolkata. Police allege he attempted to kill a constable guarding an IPS officer.

The incident occurred on August 9, amid escalating tensions marking the anniversary of a doctor's brutal murder at RG Kar Medical College. Seven FIRs have been lodged against multiple individuals, including BJP legislators, for disrupting security forces and vandalizing property during the march.

Adding to the controversy, the father of the victimized doctor lodged an FIR claiming police mistreated his wife during protests. While the investigation continues, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma stated no footage of the alleged assault has yet been found, but inquiries are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025