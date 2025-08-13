Left Menu

Tragic Demise in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Young Life Ends

Dipesh Tanwani, a 26-year-old from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, allegedly committed suicide in his flat. A note found suggests no external pressure, and forensic evidence hints at suicide. Tanwani lived alone in Osmanpura, after relocating from his family home, where he aided in the family business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipesh Tanwani, the 26-year-old son of a former corporator, allegedly took his own life in his apartment, police reported on Wednesday.

Tanwani was discovered hanging on Tuesday evening, and a suicide note implying no external pressure was found, stating, 'I am not under pressure. I am sorry,' according to law enforcement.

Relocated to Osmanpura four months prior, Tanwani had not been in contact since August 11. Forensic experts identified only one fingerprint, reinforcing the belief of suicide despite his wrists and ankles being bound. Authorities have filed a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

