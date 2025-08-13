Delhi Court Orders Limited Calls for 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
A Delhi court has granted 26/11 Mumbai attack suspect Tahawwur Hussain Rana limited phone calls to discuss hiring a private lawyer. His detention has been extended until September 8. The conversations, monitored by authorities, must be in English or Hindi. Rana's criminal connections include David Headley, the attack's main conspirator.
A Delhi court on Wednesday permitted Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, to make three phone calls this month. The calls, meant to discuss hiring a private lawyer, will be monitored and must be in Hindi or English.
The court, presided over by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh, also extended Rana's judicial custody till September 8. His virtual court appearance concluded with these decisions, as confirmed by court sources.
Rana, believed to be closely associated with David Coleman Headley, faced extradition after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal. The 2008 Mumbai attacks claimed 166 lives over a 60-hour siege.
(With inputs from agencies.)
