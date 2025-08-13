Punjab Authorities Dismantle Drug Traffickers' Strongholds
In a significant anti-drug operation, authorities demolished five houses in Denowal Khurd village. These belonged to nine families alleged to have drug trafficking links. The properties, built on encroached panchayat land, were targeted as part of Punjab's crackdown on narco-crime, highlighting the need for public support.
In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Punjab authorities demolished five houses in Denowal Khurd village on Wednesday. The residences, linked to nine families associated with illegal drug activities, were situated on roughly 13 marlas of encroached panchayat land. This forms part of the Punjab government's extensive anti-drug campaign.
Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Kumar Malik, identified the village as a 'drug hotspot' under the Garhshankar police station jurisdiction. Police revealed the targeted families have almost 100 FIRs filed against them, primarily related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The demolition, organized with significant police presence, underscores the state's continued efforts to eradicate drug networks. The SSP emphasized the significance of such actions in the broader war on drugs, stating the initiative's success heavily relies on public support.
