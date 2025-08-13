Left Menu

Punjab Authorities Dismantle Drug Traffickers' Strongholds

In a significant anti-drug operation, authorities demolished five houses in Denowal Khurd village. These belonged to nine families alleged to have drug trafficking links. The properties, built on encroached panchayat land, were targeted as part of Punjab's crackdown on narco-crime, highlighting the need for public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:57 IST
Punjab Authorities Dismantle Drug Traffickers' Strongholds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Punjab authorities demolished five houses in Denowal Khurd village on Wednesday. The residences, linked to nine families associated with illegal drug activities, were situated on roughly 13 marlas of encroached panchayat land. This forms part of the Punjab government's extensive anti-drug campaign.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Kumar Malik, identified the village as a 'drug hotspot' under the Garhshankar police station jurisdiction. Police revealed the targeted families have almost 100 FIRs filed against them, primarily related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The demolition, organized with significant police presence, underscores the state's continued efforts to eradicate drug networks. The SSP emphasized the significance of such actions in the broader war on drugs, stating the initiative's success heavily relies on public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025