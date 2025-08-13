Left Menu

Spy Scandal: DRDO Guest House Manager Arrested for Espionage

Mahendra Prasad, manager of DRDO's Jaisalmer guest house, was arrested for allegedly sharing missile testing information with Pakistan. The Rajasthan police detained him after intelligence inputs and gathered substantial evidence. Prasad was produced in court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

The manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) guest house in Jaisalmer has been apprehended by Rajasthan police amid allegations of espionage, accused of transferring sensitive information to Pakistan.

Identified as Mahendra Prasad, the suspect was produced in court on Wednesday and subjected to a two-day police remand. The arrest followed a comprehensive investigation that included intelligence reports and interrogation.

Authorities claimed Prasad leaked details about missile testing and scientific collaborations at DRDO to a Pakistani contact using social media platforms. The investigation led to significant discoveries about his sustained covert communications, culminating in his arrest.

