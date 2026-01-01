India-Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installation Lists Amid Higher Tax on Tobacco and New Year's Festivities
The annual tradition of exchanging nuclear installation lists between India and Pakistan continues, while the Indian government hikes excise duties on tobacco products. Simultaneously, the nation welcomes the New Year with enthusiasm, as people flock to tourist spots and shrines.
In a move to ensure transparency and prevent conflict, India and Pakistan have continued their annual practice of exchanging lists of nuclear installations. This exchange, initiated in 1992, prevents the targeting of these sites during hostilities.
In a separate development, the Indian government has announced an increase in excise duty on cigarettes and other tobacco products beginning February 1. The health cess aims to discourage tobacco use and increase revenue.
As the New Year dawns, people across India are celebrating with fervor. Tourist destinations and places of worship are witnessing large gatherings, marking a joyful beginning to the year.
