Turkey and Syria Forge New Military Alliance

Turkey and Syria have signed a memorandum of understanding on military training and consultancy, signaling a new chapter in their cooperation. This agreement follows months of negotiations, initiated after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The agreement was finalized during talks in Ankara.

Turkey and Syria have signed a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding focused on military training and consultancy. The signing took place during talks in Ankara, the Turkish defense ministry has announced.

The two neighboring countries have been in detailed discussions for months, aiming to establish a comprehensive military cooperation agreement. This diplomatic endeavor gained momentum following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December.

This new agreement signals a significant shift in regional dynamics, as the defense ministers of both nations look to foster closer military ties and strategic collaboration.

