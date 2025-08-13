Turkey and Syria Forge New Military Alliance
Turkey and Syria have signed a memorandum of understanding on military training and consultancy, signaling a new chapter in their cooperation. This agreement follows months of negotiations, initiated after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The agreement was finalized during talks in Ankara.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey and Syria have signed a groundbreaking memorandum of understanding focused on military training and consultancy. The signing took place during talks in Ankara, the Turkish defense ministry has announced.
The two neighboring countries have been in detailed discussions for months, aiming to establish a comprehensive military cooperation agreement. This diplomatic endeavor gained momentum following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in December.
This new agreement signals a significant shift in regional dynamics, as the defense ministers of both nations look to foster closer military ties and strategic collaboration.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shankaracharya Advocates for Cow Inclusion in Parliament Inauguration
Shankaracharya's Call for Cows in Parliament Sparks Debate
A Divine Encounter in with Jagatguru Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati:- Tapan Acharya Seeks Blessings from Jagatguru Shri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal
Puravankara's Golden Jubilee Commemoration through 'My Stamp'
Puravankara Faces Setback with Q1 Loss Amid Revenue Decline