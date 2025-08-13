Maharashtra CM Labels Meat Ban Controversy as 'Unnecessary'

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dismissed the uproar over the closure of abattoirs and meat shops on Independence Day as unnecessary. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis stressed that the state government has no interest in monitoring citizens' dietary preferences, noting that the decisions stem from municipal authorities.

The CM revealed that he was unaware of a 37-year-old government resolution permitting such closures, which municipal corporations interpret at their discretion. Fadnavis highlighted that similar decisions occurred during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as Maharashtra's chief.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also expressed disapproval of the bans, emphasizing that imposing such restrictions is inappropriate given the state's diverse population and the significance of the day. Several cities have directed the closure of meat shops, inciting debate across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)