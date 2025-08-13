DIRCO Slams US Human Rights Report as Inaccurate and Misleading

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has issued a strong rebuttal to the latest United States Department of State Human Rights Report on South Africa, calling it “inaccurate,” “deeply flawed,” and “misleading.” The American report, released on Tuesday, paints a grim picture of South Africa’s human rights situation, alleging worsening conditions and highlighting concerns over the Expropriation Bill signed into law earlier this year.

US Report Criticises Land Reform and Minority Rights Protection

The US State Department’s report claims that the Expropriation Bill represents a troubling move towards land confiscation that disproportionately impacts White Afrikaners. It accuses the South African government of mistreating Afrikaner farmers and cites credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests or detentions, and repression of racial minorities.

The document singles out incidents involving farmers as examples of human rights violations, claiming that abuses against racial minorities, particularly Afrikaners, remain significant.

South Africa Calls Out “Context-Free” and “Unreliable” Claims

In a sharply worded statement, DIRCO dismissed these findings, stressing that they fail to reflect the reality of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

“We find the report to be an inaccurate and deeply flawed account that fails to reflect the reality of our constitutional democracy,” the department said, adding that much of the report relies on context-free information and “unreliable accounts.”

The department cited one example involving the deaths of farm workers. While the matter is still before the courts, the US report frames it as an extrajudicial killing—a claim DIRCO calls “premature” and “a fundamental distortion of the facts.”

Similarly, the report’s references to police use of force, according to DIRCO, omit the fact that South Africa has robust oversight processes, with independent institutions actively investigating whether due process was followed and whether such force was justified.

Strong Defence of South Africa’s Human Rights Framework

DIRCO underscored that South Africa’s Chapter 9 institutions, law enforcement agencies, and judiciary operate transparently and are constitutionally mandated to uphold human rights.

“It is ironic that a report from a nation that has exited the UN Human Rights Council, and therefore no longer sees itself as accountable in a multilateral peer review system, would produce one-sided, fact-free reports without due process or engagement,” the department stated.

DIRCO also pointed to documented concerns about human rights violations within the US itself, including the treatment of refugees and breaches of due process by agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

UN Praises Land Expropriation Act as a Step Toward Justice

In contrast to the US report, the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva recently commended South Africa’s Land Expropriation Act as a “critical step” in addressing racially imbalanced land ownership. The UN’s endorsement, DIRCO said, “underscores the integrity of our legislative processes” and reflects the government’s constitutional approach to correcting historical injustices.

Plans to Release Corrective Documentation

To counter the US report’s claims, DIRCO announced it will release a set of documents for public review this week. These will include assessments from the South African Human Rights Commission, reports from the UN Human Rights Council, and articles from reputable news agencies such as AFP—all aimed at providing a balanced and factual account of South Africa’s human rights record.

The department also shared links to sources it believes correct distortions, including:

Open to Diplomatic Engagement

While rejecting the US report’s conclusions, DIRCO reiterated that it remains open to addressing any distortions through diplomatic channels, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to human rights, accountability, and transparent governance.