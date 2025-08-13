CBI Steps In: Unraveling the Truth Behind the Bihar Police Shooting
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has assumed charge of probing a shooting incident involving a Bihar Police Deputy SP at a dinner party in Sasaram, where one man was killed. The agency has registered three FIRs and aims to resolve allegations against the involved police officials.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the high-profile investigation into the alleged murder of a man by a Bihar Police Deputy Superintendent and his bodyguard during a dinner party in Sasaram, Rohtas district, last December. The incident, which has attracted considerable attention, has prompted the CBI to re-register three FIRs initially filed by the state police to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation.
The case revolves around allegations that Deputy Superintendent Adil Bilal and his bodyguard, Chandramauli Nagia, together with unidentified individuals, confronted the victim Rana Om Prakash and his friends during a birthday celebration. Tensions escalated, resulting in Bilal and Nagia reportedly opening fire with their service revolvers, killing Prakash and wounding two others. Contrarily, Nagia claims the officers were attacked by the group and only fired in self-defense.
The Patna High Court attributed the case to the CBI, noting concerns about the state police's handling possibly shielding Bilal. Justice Sandeep Kumar emphasized the need for an unbiased investigation to unravel the truth and hold accountable those responsible. The case epitomizes challenges in maintaining impartial investigations when law enforcement personnel are implicated in serious allegations.
