Karnataka High Court Dismisses Challenges Over Costly Smart Meters

The Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions challenging the government's move to install smart pre-paid electricity meters for new consumers despite cost concerns. The court noted an ongoing Public Interest Litigation on similar issues, refraining from independent adjudication due to judicial protocol.

Justice M Nagaprasanna highlighted that the PIL is pending before a division bench, emphasizing the need for judicial hierarchy and propriety. The court was informed by Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty that the state will not mandate smart meters for existing connections.

During discussions, concerns were raised over the inflated costs of smart meters in Karnataka compared to other states. Senior Advocate Lakshmy Iyengar questioned the policy's wider financial implications. However, the government maintains the mandate is only for new households.

(With inputs from agencies.)