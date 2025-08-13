Left Menu

Heroin Haul: Aizawl Drug Bust Unveils 323 Grams of Illicit Substance

Three individuals, including two women, were arrested in Aizawl for possessing 323 grams of heroin. The seizures were made in collaboration with Assam Rifles and CYMA. The arrests occurred after heroin was found in three locations. The accused face charges under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:55 IST
Heroin Haul: Aizawl Drug Bust Unveils 323 Grams of Illicit Substance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-drug operation, three people, including two women, were apprehended for possessing a total of 323 grams of heroin across multiple locations in Aizawl, officials announced on Wednesday.

The operation, led by the state excise and narcotics department, with the support of Assam Rifles and CYMA's anti-drug squad, commenced with the confiscation of 35 grams of heroin from a suspect in the Thuampui area on August 11.

Further investigation led to the discovery of an additional 235 grams of heroin and the subsequent arrest of two women in the Bawngkawn locality. Confessions from the accused facilitated the seizure of another 135 grams from Zuangtui, on Aizawl's outskirts. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025