Heroin Haul: Aizawl Drug Bust Unveils 323 Grams of Illicit Substance
Three individuals, including two women, were arrested in Aizawl for possessing 323 grams of heroin. The seizures were made in collaboration with Assam Rifles and CYMA. The arrests occurred after heroin was found in three locations. The accused face charges under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
In a significant anti-drug operation, three people, including two women, were apprehended for possessing a total of 323 grams of heroin across multiple locations in Aizawl, officials announced on Wednesday.
The operation, led by the state excise and narcotics department, with the support of Assam Rifles and CYMA's anti-drug squad, commenced with the confiscation of 35 grams of heroin from a suspect in the Thuampui area on August 11.
Further investigation led to the discovery of an additional 235 grams of heroin and the subsequent arrest of two women in the Bawngkawn locality. Confessions from the accused facilitated the seizure of another 135 grams from Zuangtui, on Aizawl's outskirts. The accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
