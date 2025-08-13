Trump Insists Ukraine Be Involved in Russia Ceasefire Talks

In a pivotal development, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly insisted on Ukraine's involvement in negotiations over territorial agreements in any future ceasefire deal with Russia. This announcement was made by French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, shedding light on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement.

The discussions are particularly significant ahead of Trump's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this Friday. The involvement of Ukraine is seen as a relief for its allies in Europe, who were concerned about the possibility of a deal that might compromise their security interests or Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The conflict, which is the largest in Europe since World War II, has persisted for over three and a half years, resulting in significant loss of life and displacement. Trump's plan, which includes a potential land swap, is viewed cautiously by European leaders, who are wary of emboldening further territorial ambitions by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)