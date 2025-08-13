Delhi Court Vindicates Swati Maliwal in High-Profile Case

In a landmark decision, a Delhi court has acquitted MP Swati Maliwal and former DCW public relations officer Bhupender Singh. They were accused of illegally disclosing the identity of a 14-year-old rape victim, who tragically passed away from injuries sustained during the assault.

The ruling was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, who stated that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt. The court examined the supposed dissemination of confidential information through a notice shared on a WhatsApp group and broadcasted by a TV channel.

Highlighting the legislative intent of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the court reiterated the importance of shielding juveniles from public scrutiny and associated trauma. The verdict underscored the complete lack of evidence, with the court dismissing the possibility of convicting Maliwal based on the notice shared with police authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)