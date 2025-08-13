BJP Accuses Congress in Himachal Pradesh of Corruption in APMC Auctions
The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit accused the Congress government of nepotism and corruption in the auctioning of Agricultural Produce Market Committee shops. Allegations include shops sold at low prices to officials' relatives, violating allocation policies favoring local fruit producers, wholesalers, and cooperatives.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against the state's Congress administration, accusing them of corruption and favoritism concerning the auction of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) shops.
State BJP spokesperson Sandipani Bhardwaj addressed mediapersons, claiming that the Congress government allotted APMC shops to relatives of officials at unreasonably low prices. Bhardwaj called for an immediate halt to the auction process, citing unfair practices.
Comparing the Congress regime to a government of 'Alibaba Aur 40 Chor', he highlighted a case in which a shop in Shilaru was rented for merely Rs 2,850 per month, far below the Rs 25,000 to Rs 80,000 range during BJP's tenure. The allotment violated policies designed to benefit local fruit producers, wholesalers, and cooperatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Himachal Pradesh
- Congress
- corruption
- APMC
- shops
- auction
- Sandipani Bhardwaj
- favoritism
- allegations
ALSO READ
India to Auction Rs 32,000 Crore in Long-term Government Bonds
RBI Raises Rs 21,000 Crore in T-Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Demand
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh: Schools Closing, Liquor Shops Surging
Coal Auctions Fuel Economic Growth and Employment Surge
DWS Launches Workshops on Revised National Water and Sanitation Standards