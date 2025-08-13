Rajasthan Blackmail Case: Arrest Made in Extortion Using Seductive Video Scam

Left Menu

A man from Rajasthan, identified as Akram, has been arrested for blackmailing and extorting Rs 1.27 lakh from a person using a video call involving a naked woman. The cyber police in Faridabad apprehended him following a complaint by the victim who was threatened for more money.

A Rajasthan native has been apprehended for allegedly blackmailing a man with a compromising video, leading to an extortion of Rs 1.27 lakh, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The incident began when the victim, hailing from Sector 17, reported receiving a video call from an unidentified number appearing to show a naked woman. The culprit, identified as Akram, surreptitiously recorded this interaction and later demanded payment by threatening to release the footage.

Faced with escalating threats for more money, the victim turned to the cyber police, who tracked down Akram in Katol village, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Akram, a truck driver who has studied up to class 10, confessed during interrogation. He is currently under a two-day police remand for further investigation, a Faridabad police spokesperson confirmed.

