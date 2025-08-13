Left Menu

Rohingya Detainment Sparks Cross-Border Controversy

Nine suspected Rohingyas, including women and children, were detained by Assam Police near the India-Bangladesh border. Detained in the Cachar district, they were suspected of attempting illegal settlement. The group claimed to have lived in India for years and planned to return to Bangladesh to avoid crackdown on migrants.

  Country:
  • India

Nine individuals identified as suspected Rohingyas have been apprehended by Assam Police in the Cachar district, situated near the India-Bangladesh border. Included among the detained are two women and five children.

According to Cachar Senior Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, the individuals were detained in the Katigorah area following a tip-off from intelligence sources. Mahatta stated, "They have resided in India for many years and recently moved with intentions to settle here."

The detained reportedly entered India illegally about 20 years ago, working across various states. Detainees mentioned their recent decision to return to Bangladesh due to a crackdown on migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

