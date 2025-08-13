Left Menu

Supreme Court Verdict Looms in Karnataka Actor's Murder Case

The Supreme Court is set to rule on Karnataka's plea challenging the bail of actor Darshan, implicated in the 2024 Renukaswamy murder case. The high-profile case involves accusations of abduction, torture, and murder, with co-accused actress Pavithra Gowda also facing charges. Arguments were heard in July.

Supreme Court Verdict Looms in Karnataka Actor's Murder Case
The Supreme Court is poised to deliver its verdict on Thursday regarding the Karnataka government's plea to cancel the bail granted to actor Darshan in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had reserved their decision on the matter after hearing arguments from both the defense and prosecution on July 24.

The state's appeal challenges the Karnataka High Court's order dated December 13, 2024, which had granted bail to Darshan and his alleged accomplice. The actor, alongside actress Pavithra Gowda, stands accused of abducting and torturing the victim, a fan named Renukaswamy, whose body was later discovered in a Bengaluru drain.

