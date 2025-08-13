Delhi's Bold Step to Clean Yamuna: 11 New Sewage Plants Approved

In a significant move towards revitalizing the Yamuna river, the Delhi Jal Board has approved funding exceeding Rs 600 crore for the construction of 11 decentralised sewage treatment plants. This initiative aims to address sewage management across regions lacking adequate infrastructure.

Additionally, a sewage treatment plant with a 15 million gallons per day capacity will be built in Zindpur at a cost of Rs 250 crore. As opposed to traditional plants, these decentralised units are designed to operate in a more space-efficient and cost-effective manner.

This decision comes as part of an expansive strategy to enhance sewage treatment capacity and includes plans for construction and maintenance over a 15-year period in areas like Najafgarh, Kair, and Kazipur for a total outlay that surpasses Rs 283 crore. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the project portfolio includes reaching outlying areas such as Matiala and Bijwasan.