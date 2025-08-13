Court Lifts Injunction on Trump's Foreign Aid Pause, NGOs' Claims Rejected

A federal appeals court has overturned an injunction mandating the U.S. State Department to sustain foreign aid payments, in a ruling that bolsters President Donald Trump's stance. The 2-1 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit finds fault in the lower court's directive to restore aid approved by Congress. President Trump's executive order enacted a 90-day halt on foreign aid coinciding with his inauguration for a second term.

Two non-profit entities, the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and Journalism Development Network, claimed Trump's funding freeze breached legal guidelines. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali had previously instructed the Trump administration to disburse nearly $2 billion in outstanding aid. However, the appeals court highlighted the lack of actionable claims from these groups.

Circuit Judge Karen Henderson, supported by Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas, asserted the groups failed to meet the criteria for an injunction. Dissenting, Circuit Judge Florence Pan criticized the decision for undermining federal law and checks and balances, emphasizing a potential overreach of executive power.

(With inputs from agencies.)