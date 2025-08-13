Russia Gears Up for Testing 'Invincible' Nuclear Cruise Missile Amidst High-Stakes Putin-Trump Talks

Russia is ramping up preparations to test its new nuclear-armed cruise missile, the Burevestnik, as President Vladimir Putin prepares for critical talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. Satellite imagery analyzed by experts reveals increased activity at the test site, fueling anticipation and strategic considerations related to the missile's potential impact on defense systems.

Analysts Jeffrey Lewis and Decker Eveleth highlighted the extensive preparations, suggesting a test could coincide with the Trump-Putin summit talks. Western security sources have confirmed the impending test, though no official comments were provided by the White House or Russian Defense Ministry.

The Burevestnik, described by NATO as the SSC-X-9 Skyfall, has a controversial testing history and faces skepticism regarding its capabilities. Arms control experts see the missile's development as part of a broader strategic context, especially with looming expiration of the New START treaty and recent advancements in U.S. missile defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)