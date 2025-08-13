Ukraine Holds Breath as Trump and Putin Talks Approach

On Wednesday, Ukraine and its European allies expressed optimism as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to advocate for a ceasefire during discussions with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Europeans hope Trump won't sacrifice Ukraine's interests or allow its territory to be divided.

European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a critical videoconference with Trump, setting boundaries before he meets Putin in Alaska. French President Emmanuel Macron and Zelenskiy reported Trump's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and security assurances post-conflict.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated a readiness to intensify pressure on Russia if the talks prove unproductive, reflecting a unified stance among Western allies to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)