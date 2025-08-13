Left Menu

Ukraine Holds Breath as Trump and Putin Talks Approach

As U.S. President Trump prepares for pivotal talks with Russian President Putin, Ukraine and European allies hope for a ceasefire without conceding any Ukrainian territory. European leaders stress the importance of Ukraine's involvement in discussions, wary of Russia's increasing territorial ambitions and willing to apply pressure if talks falter.

Updated: 13-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:56 IST
On Wednesday, Ukraine and its European allies expressed optimism as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to advocate for a ceasefire during discussions with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Europeans hope Trump won't sacrifice Ukraine's interests or allow its territory to be divided.

European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in a critical videoconference with Trump, setting boundaries before he meets Putin in Alaska. French President Emmanuel Macron and Zelenskiy reported Trump's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and security assurances post-conflict.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated a readiness to intensify pressure on Russia if the talks prove unproductive, reflecting a unified stance among Western allies to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing regional tensions.

