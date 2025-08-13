Odisha Government Rejects Cease Work Demands Amid Employee Strike
The Odisha government has denied mass leave requests from District Revenue Ministerial Employees who have been striking since August 11 over a 10-point demand list. The government warned of salary withholding and service breaks for unauthorized leaves. The strike has disrupted essential public services across districts.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government recently turned down mass leave applications submitted by District Revenue Ministerial Employees, who have been on strike since August 11 advocating for a 10-point charter of demands, notably overdue promotions.
A senior official noted that striking employees may not receive salaries during their unauthorized leave and could face service interruptions. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged strikers to return, citing the no-work, no-pay policy for agitators taking unauthorized leave.
Additional Chief Secretary D K Singh highlighted in a letter to district collectors that the indefinite strike is hampering official duties and disrupting essential public services. Collectors are instructed to deny leave requests, issue show-cause notices, and ensure salaries are withheld for any unauthorized absence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Creating Joy: iBox Promotions Revolutionizes Consumer Engagement
Learning-oriented employees gain most from AI, enhancing workplace innovation
Over 1,000 RINL Employees Opt for Voluntary Retirement Amid Disinvestment Plan
Stanford University lays off over 360 employees, citing Trump policies
Electricity Board Employees Demand Justice Outside Shimla Headquarters