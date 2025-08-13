Odisha Government Rejects Cease Work Demands Amid Employee Strike

The Odisha government recently turned down mass leave applications submitted by District Revenue Ministerial Employees, who have been on strike since August 11 advocating for a 10-point charter of demands, notably overdue promotions.

A senior official noted that striking employees may not receive salaries during their unauthorized leave and could face service interruptions. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged strikers to return, citing the no-work, no-pay policy for agitators taking unauthorized leave.

Additional Chief Secretary D K Singh highlighted in a letter to district collectors that the indefinite strike is hampering official duties and disrupting essential public services. Collectors are instructed to deny leave requests, issue show-cause notices, and ensure salaries are withheld for any unauthorized absence.

