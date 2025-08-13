Left Menu

Odisha Government Rejects Cease Work Demands Amid Employee Strike

The Odisha government has denied mass leave requests from District Revenue Ministerial Employees who have been striking since August 11 over a 10-point demand list. The government warned of salary withholding and service breaks for unauthorized leaves. The strike has disrupted essential public services across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:21 IST
Odisha Government Rejects Cease Work Demands Amid Employee Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government recently turned down mass leave applications submitted by District Revenue Ministerial Employees, who have been on strike since August 11 advocating for a 10-point charter of demands, notably overdue promotions.

A senior official noted that striking employees may not receive salaries during their unauthorized leave and could face service interruptions. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari urged strikers to return, citing the no-work, no-pay policy for agitators taking unauthorized leave.

Additional Chief Secretary D K Singh highlighted in a letter to district collectors that the indefinite strike is hampering official duties and disrupting essential public services. Collectors are instructed to deny leave requests, issue show-cause notices, and ensure salaries are withheld for any unauthorized absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025