Himachal Pradesh's Stern Crackdown on Illegal Mining

Himachal Pradesh's Department of Industries initiated stringent measures against illegal mining, imposing penalties amounting to Rs 44.31 lakh in 895 cases. Over 900 inspections were conducted between April and July, with joint efforts from police and technical experts to curb this practice affecting environmental and resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:24 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Department of Industries has launched a vigorous campaign against illegal mining, resulting in penalties of Rs 44.31 lakh levied in 895 cases. This decisive action seeks to address the unregulated exploitation of mineral resources, which poses a threat to environmental balance and infrastructure.

Between April and July, over 900 inspections were carried out, covering all districts including areas identified as mining-sensitive. These operations were bolstered by the cooperation of local police, administrative officers, and technical experts, according to a press release by Industries Director Yunus.

Efforts include policy reforms and intensified monitoring, targeting the root causes of illegal mining. The Geological Wing is especially tasked with the scientific management of resources. The closure of illegal sites aims to prevent further unauthorized activities, ensuring sustainable management of the state's mineral wealth.

