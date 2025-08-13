Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Move to Eradicate the Devadasi System

The Karnataka government introduced the Devadasi Prohibition Bill to end the exploitation of Devadasis. It aims to empower victims, ensure paternity rights for their children, and promote rehabilitation. The bill includes provisions for acknowledging paternity, provides legal aid, and ensures inheritance rights for children born to Devadasis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:31 IST
The Karnataka government made significant strides on Wednesday by tabling ten bills in the state Assembly. Among these is the Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition, Relief and Rehabilitation) Bill, a remarkable effort aimed at ending the exploitation and marginalization of Devadasis. This bill seeks to raise societal awareness regarding the inhumane practice, empower victims, and ensure the social and economic rehabilitation of Devadasis and their children.

A crucial aspect of the bill is giving children born to Devadasis the right to identify and verify their father's identity. The bill allows these children to apply to the taluk committee for recognition of paternal bonds, and should there be reluctance, they may appeal to the District Court for verification through biochemical tests, including DNA analysis.

Further provisions include free legal aid for these children to facilitate the affirmation of their rights. Moreover, the bill secures the legitimacy of children born to Devadasis, granting them the right to inherit from both parents. This landmark legislation is part of a broader legislative push, alongside other amendments aimed at governance and societal reforms in Karnataka.

