Mystery in Jhansi: Mutilated Body Found in Farm Well

A wave of panic swept through a village in the Todi Fatehpur area of Jhansi district on Wednesday after the gruesome discovery of a woman's mutilated body. The body, missing the head, hands, and legs, was found in two sacks dumped in a farm well, according to local authorities.

The incident was brought to light when Kishorpura village farmer, Vinod, detected a foul smell from his well while tending to his field in the afternoon. Promptly informing the police led to the retrieval of the sacks containing remains believed to be three to four days old, as stated by Todi Fatehpur Station House Officer, Atul Rajput.

Authorities have confirmed the deceased as a middle-aged woman, though her identity remains unknown with no corresponding missing persons report filed in nearby stations. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a thorough investigation is underway to solve this chilling mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)