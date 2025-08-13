Left Menu

Mystery in Jhansi: Mutilated Body Found in Farm Well

A mutilated, unidentified woman's body was found in Todi Fatehpur, Jhansi. Discovered by farmer Vinod due to a foul smell from his well, the body lacked head, hands, and legs. Efforts to identify the woman are ongoing, with no missing person report filed locally yet. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:59 IST
Mystery in Jhansi: Mutilated Body Found in Farm Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of panic swept through a village in the Todi Fatehpur area of Jhansi district on Wednesday after the gruesome discovery of a woman's mutilated body. The body, missing the head, hands, and legs, was found in two sacks dumped in a farm well, according to local authorities.

The incident was brought to light when Kishorpura village farmer, Vinod, detected a foul smell from his well while tending to his field in the afternoon. Promptly informing the police led to the retrieval of the sacks containing remains believed to be three to four days old, as stated by Todi Fatehpur Station House Officer, Atul Rajput.

Authorities have confirmed the deceased as a middle-aged woman, though her identity remains unknown with no corresponding missing persons report filed in nearby stations. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a thorough investigation is underway to solve this chilling mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025