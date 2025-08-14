Uttarakhand's New Anti-Conversion Law: A Stricter Stance

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has heightened the penalties for illegal religious conversions through newly approved amendments. The stricter provisions could now impose life imprisonment and heavy fines.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025, approved at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, adds robust measures like banning digital propaganda and extending victim protection.

Newly defined offenses include promoting conversions via digital means and expanding inducement definitions to include gifts, employment offers, or marriage promises. Additional punishments are established for fraudulent marriages and victim rehabilitation.