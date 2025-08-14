Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Anti-Conversion Law: A Stricter Stance

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved amendments to its anti-conversion law, introducing strict provisions like life imprisonment and heavy fines. The new bill, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, aims to curb illegal religious conversions by expanding the definition of inducement and integrating digital propaganda bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has heightened the penalties for illegal religious conversions through newly approved amendments. The stricter provisions could now impose life imprisonment and heavy fines.

The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025, approved at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, adds robust measures like banning digital propaganda and extending victim protection.

Newly defined offenses include promoting conversions via digital means and expanding inducement definitions to include gifts, employment offers, or marriage promises. Additional punishments are established for fraudulent marriages and victim rehabilitation.

