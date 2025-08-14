UN Security Council Rejects Sudan's Rival Government Plans
The UN Security Council rejects Sudan's paramilitary RSF's plans for a rival government, stressing the risk to regional stability and Sudan's territorial integrity. The council advocates for resuming peace talks, while highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis and condemnation of external interference exacerbating the conflict.
The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday firmly dismissed the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) proposals for creating a parallel government in controlled regions, warning it imperils Sudan's borders and heightens the civil conflict.
Highlighting their steadfast commitment to Sudan's sovereignty and coherence, the council warned that infringing these ideals could endanger national and regional peace. They underscored the critical humanitarian crises exacerbated by the RSF's movements since the conflict erupted in April 2023 between military factions.
The council urged renewed dialogue for a humanitarian ceasefire and political solution, noting a significant humanitarian toll, evidenced by famine threats and displaced populations. They condemned alleged foreign intervention, urging restraint and emphasizing peaceful resolution efforts.
