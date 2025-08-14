Left Menu

Peru's Political Paradox: Vizcarra's Detention Amidst Turmoil

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra was ordered into pre-trial detention for allegedly receiving bribes during his governorship. The court's decision follows prolonged political instability in Peru, marked by multiple presidential imprisonments. Vizcarra denies allegations, claiming persecution, and plans to appeal. Prosecution seeks a 15-year sentence amid ongoing governmental upheavals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:56 IST
Peru's Political Paradox: Vizcarra's Detention Amidst Turmoil

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has been ordered into pre-trial detention for allegedly accepting bribes during his term as governor, a decision made by Judge Jorge Chavez. This marks Vizcarra as the fifth ex-president facing jail time in recent history.

Accusations against Vizcarra involve receiving $640,000 from construction firms for awarding regional public works projects between 2011 and 2014. As a result, he is expected to join other former leaders like Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala, and Pedro Castillo at a special detention facility in Lima.

Vizcarra, asserting his innocence and labeling the charges as political persecution, was ousted from office in 2020 due to corruption probes. Previously denied detention in June, the renewed ruling cites him as a flight risk, while his lawyer signals plans to appeal the decision.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025