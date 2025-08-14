Peru's Political Paradox: Vizcarra's Detention Amidst Turmoil

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has been ordered into pre-trial detention for allegedly accepting bribes during his term as governor, a decision made by Judge Jorge Chavez. This marks Vizcarra as the fifth ex-president facing jail time in recent history.

Accusations against Vizcarra involve receiving $640,000 from construction firms for awarding regional public works projects between 2011 and 2014. As a result, he is expected to join other former leaders like Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala, and Pedro Castillo at a special detention facility in Lima.

Vizcarra, asserting his innocence and labeling the charges as political persecution, was ousted from office in 2020 due to corruption probes. Previously denied detention in June, the renewed ruling cites him as a flight risk, while his lawyer signals plans to appeal the decision.