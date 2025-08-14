Legal Battle Over National Guard's Role in Immigration Raids

A federal judge in San Francisco is deliberating on whether the Trump administration violated federal law by deploying National Guard troops to assist immigration agents during raids in Southern California. This legal assessment follows a three-day trial.

California contends that the deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military involvement in civilian law enforcement. However, the Trump administration asserts that the law doesn't apply, arguing the deployment was under presidential authority, allowing National Guard mobilization for federal law execution when regular forces are insufficient.

Testimonies from federal and military officials highlighted the debate, focusing on the 1878 law's implications and presidential power limits. California maintains the troops overstepped their role, claiming they actively enforced civilian law, contradicting the administration's stance that they merely provided security support.

