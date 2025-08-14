Left Menu

Legal Battle Over National Guard's Role in Immigration Raids

A San Francisco judge is assessing if the Trump administration breached the Posse Comitatus Act by deploying National Guard troops alongside immigration agents during California raids. California claims the troops enforced civilian law, while the administration argues their presence was to protect federal agents and properties.

Updated: 14-08-2025 04:47 IST
A federal judge in San Francisco is deliberating on whether the Trump administration violated federal law by deploying National Guard troops to assist immigration agents during raids in Southern California. This legal assessment follows a three-day trial.

California contends that the deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts military involvement in civilian law enforcement. However, the Trump administration asserts that the law doesn't apply, arguing the deployment was under presidential authority, allowing National Guard mobilization for federal law execution when regular forces are insufficient.

Testimonies from federal and military officials highlighted the debate, focusing on the 1878 law's implications and presidential power limits. California maintains the troops overstepped their role, claiming they actively enforced civilian law, contradicting the administration's stance that they merely provided security support.

