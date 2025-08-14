Dual Voter ID Controversy: Allegations Against Veena Devi and Family

In a stunning development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that Vaishali MP Veena Devi and her husband, Dinesh Singh, possess two EPIC cards each, suggesting potential electoral fraud.

According to Yadav, both Devi and Singh are registered in different constituencies, prompting questions about the integrity of the voting process. Screenshots allegedly from Bihar's draft electoral rolls serve as evidence, he claims.

The accusation has sparked a broader debate about the Election Commission's role in addressing such irregularities, with implications potentially favorable to the ruling BJP-NDA coalition.