Dual Voter ID Controversy: Allegations Against Veena Devi and Family

Tejashwi Yadav, a leader from the RJD, has accused Vaishali MP Veena Devi and her husband Dinesh Singh of possessing two EPIC cards each, raising allegations of electoral fraud. Both are registered as voters in two different constituencies. Yadav questions the Election Commission's role in these irregularities.

Updated: 14-08-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:03 IST
In a stunning development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that Vaishali MP Veena Devi and her husband, Dinesh Singh, possess two EPIC cards each, suggesting potential electoral fraud.

According to Yadav, both Devi and Singh are registered in different constituencies, prompting questions about the integrity of the voting process. Screenshots allegedly from Bihar's draft electoral rolls serve as evidence, he claims.

The accusation has sparked a broader debate about the Election Commission's role in addressing such irregularities, with implications potentially favorable to the ruling BJP-NDA coalition.

