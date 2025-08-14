Dramatic Capture: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Apprehended

In a significant breakthrough against organized crime, Punjab Police have captured two operatives of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest took place on the Patiala-Ambala highway near Shambhu village, where the suspects, facing multiple criminal cases, were intercepted.

Upon their arrest, the police recovered a 9 mm Glock pistol along with six live cartridges. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest via social media, highlighting it as a major success for the Anti-Gangster Task Force in Punjab.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the operatives fled to Nepal after committing a murder and returned to Punjab to execute another planned crime, following orders from handlers based abroad. Their criminal record spans across multiple states including Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)