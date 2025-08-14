Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Apprehended

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, known for multiple criminal cases, have been apprehended on the Patiala-Ambala highway by Punjab Police, marking a significant breakthrough in crime control efforts. The suspects were allegedly involved in a recent murder and reportedly planned another high-profile crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 09:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against organized crime, Punjab Police have captured two operatives of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The arrest took place on the Patiala-Ambala highway near Shambhu village, where the suspects, facing multiple criminal cases, were intercepted.

Upon their arrest, the police recovered a 9 mm Glock pistol along with six live cartridges. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrest via social media, highlighting it as a major success for the Anti-Gangster Task Force in Punjab.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the operatives fled to Nepal after committing a murder and returned to Punjab to execute another planned crime, following orders from handlers based abroad. Their criminal record spans across multiple states including Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

