Supreme Court Presses for Restoring Jammu and Kashmir Statehood

The Supreme Court of India has sought a response from the Centre on a plea for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The plea, filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Ahmad Malik, is scheduled for hearing. The court had earlier upheld the revocation of Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:38 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday pressed the Centre for a response to a plea demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran noted the Centre's considerations in the decision-making process, scheduling the plea for hearing in eight weeks.

During the proceedings, the court acknowledged solicitations for early hearings by senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, signifying that legislative and executive considerations are crucial for such key decisions. Previously, the Supreme Court upheld the annulment of Article 370, emphasizing early elections and urging for the restoration of statehood.

The plea, echoing a long-standing demand for reinstating Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, continues to be a prominent issue following the contentious revocation of its special status. As debates ensue, the court seeks a balanced resolution in the Indian union's wider interest.

